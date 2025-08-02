GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,152 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of APEI opened at $29.37 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $529.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. American Public Education had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $197,143.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,793.49. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,736 shares of company stock worth $19,211,182. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APEI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APEI

American Public Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.