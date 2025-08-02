Hagerty (HGTY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $347.15 million for the quarter. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 110,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $1,156,876.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,205,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,528,379.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 844,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,807. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hagerty stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

