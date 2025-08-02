Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 1,391.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.52. Hallador Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 52.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,863,794.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,645.45. The trade was a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

