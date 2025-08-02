Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $145.10 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

