Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

