Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 770.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,277 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 523,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

