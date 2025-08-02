Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 415.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $121.92 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

