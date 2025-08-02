HB Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.9%

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

