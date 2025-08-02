HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SF. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.78.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

