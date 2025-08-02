HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for IPA Earnings

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 122.10%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

IPA opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.06% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

