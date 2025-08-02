Head-To-Head Comparison: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) & Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nine Energy Service and Drilling Tools International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 0.00 Drilling Tools International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Drilling Tools International has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.99%. Given Drilling Tools International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -7.13% N/A -11.03% Drilling Tools International -1.11% 7.79% 4.25%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Drilling Tools International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $554.10 million 0.05 -$41.08 million ($1.06) -0.67 Drilling Tools International $154.45 million 0.47 $3.01 million ($0.05) -41.20

Drilling Tools International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nine Energy Service. Drilling Tools International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides open hole and cemented completion tool products, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.