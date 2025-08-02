Head-To-Head Contrast: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Taysha Gene Therapies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $84.61 million 5.63 -$81.28 million ($1.29) -4.18 Taysha Gene Therapies $8.33 million 67.77 -$89.30 million ($0.34) -7.74

Profitability

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Personalis and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -98.10% -48.78% -34.70% Taysha Gene Therapies -1,201.08% -104.93% -50.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Personalis has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Personalis and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 6 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 210.52%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Personalis.

Summary

Personalis beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection. The company offers NeXT Personal, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in cancer; and ImmunoID NeXT, a tissue-based test that combines whole exome (DNA) and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing data with advanced analytics to provide a multi-dimensional view of the tumor and the tumor microenvironment from a single sample. It also provides NeXT Personal Dx, a tumor-informed liquid biopsy test for detection of MRD and recurrence in cancer; and NeXT Dx, a comprehensive tumor profiling test that unlocks the entire exome (DNA) and transcriptome (RNA) with matched tumor-normal analysis. In addition, the company performs whole exome sequencing (WES) of cancer tissue and matched blood samples for diagnostic companies as an input to their products; and whole genome sequencing (WGS) on human samples for research projects, such as population sequencing initiatives, as well as offers sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics companies, universities, non-profits, government entities, and patients. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

