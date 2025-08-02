Head to Head Survey: Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) vs. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Evotec and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evotec presently has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given Evotec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evotec is more favorable than Mannatech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

5.8% of Evotec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Evotec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Evotec has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evotec and Mannatech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $862.40 million 1.66 -$212.18 million N/A N/A Mannatech $117.87 million 0.14 $2.49 million ($0.10) -87.43

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evotec.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec -26.34% -21.51% -10.54% Mannatech -0.19% -2.56% -0.57%

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health. It has collaboration agreements with SK bioscience, JingXin, Carrick Therapeutics, Sernova, Topas Therapeutics, Exscientia, CONBA Group, Centrexion, Sanofi/NIH, Kazia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Topas Therapeutics, Immunitas, Exscientia, and Bayer; and Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Lille University Hospital, and Inserm Transfert to identify novel therapeutic targets and diagnostic and prognostic markers in obesity and metabolic diseases, as well as collaboration with CHDI Foundation, Inc.; and a strategic partnership with Dewpoint Therapeutics to advance its portfolio targeting biomolecular condensates as a novel domain for therapeutic intervention towards the clinic, as well as research collaboration with Pfizer for metabolic and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Evotec AG and changed its name to Evotec SE in April 2019. Evotec SE was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

