Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Down 3.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $244.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 103,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 930,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.