Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.33. 1,371,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,050,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

