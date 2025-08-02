Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.07 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $946.40 million, a PE ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

