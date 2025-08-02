Helium Advisors LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Helium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.0% of Helium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $4,623,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.