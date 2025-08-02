Helium Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 225,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000.

In other PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 18,208 shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $135,103.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,820.80. The trade was a 59.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PML opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

