Helium Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Helium Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II makes up about 0.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 684,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 189,782 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 144,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 87,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 660,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 1.8%

FCT stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

