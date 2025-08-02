Helium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Helium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,327,000 after buying an additional 251,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average of $539.11. The stock has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

