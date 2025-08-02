Helium Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Helium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

