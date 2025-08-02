Helium Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Helium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Helium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.93 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

