Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLF. Mizuho boosted their target price on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. Herbalife’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 166,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,284.75. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after purchasing an additional 785,574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 589.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

