Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,664 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,581,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,916,000 after purchasing an additional 655,062 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,503,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,754,000 after purchasing an additional 492,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after buying an additional 191,175 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

