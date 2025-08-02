HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

