Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 61,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 5,285.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $397.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on HBCP

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 500 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,315.60. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancorp

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.