Howland Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average is $210.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

