Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $251,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 521,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 294.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 578,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 432,076 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

