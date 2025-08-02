Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.62.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $247.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Humana has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $382.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,662 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after purchasing an additional 557,175 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,664,000 after purchasing an additional 247,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

