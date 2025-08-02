Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $269.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day moving average is $216.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.