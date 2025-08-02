Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.81% of Hurco Companies worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

In related news, Chairman Michael Doar acquired 3,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 226,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784. This trade represents a 1.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,820 shares of company stock worth $220,491. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Hurco Companies stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $123.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

