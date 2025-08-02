iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Cormark downgraded iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$141.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

IAG stock opened at C$135.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.58. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$86.92 and a 12-month high of C$151.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.33, for a total transaction of C$1,363,264.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$1,144,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $6,151,244. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

