ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.89, but opened at $89.99. ICF International shares last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 28,836 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.84 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other news, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,698.94. This represents a 19.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.40 per share, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. This represents a 12.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

