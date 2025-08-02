IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10,766.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IDACORP by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.