IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $674.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $705.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $652.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

