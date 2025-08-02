IFG Advisory LLC Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $588.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

