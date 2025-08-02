IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYW opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $185.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

