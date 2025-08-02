IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

