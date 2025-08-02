IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 220 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

