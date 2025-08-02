Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – July 31st

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, operation, and maintenance of essential physical and organizational structures—such as highways, airports, utilities, telecommunications networks, and energy facilities. These companies typically benefit from long-term contracts and steady cash flows, making their stocks appealing for investors seeking income and lower-volatility exposure to economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 216,824,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,828,594. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,569,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,103,738. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,120,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,857,705. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $306.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.64.

