Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) versus Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Critical Analysis

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Strength and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $6.37 million 0.94 -$34.93 million ($7,629.53) 0.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion 1.17 -$83.58 million ($0.07) -137.71

Interactive Strength has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Strength, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -469.69% -445.35% -81.73% Lucky Strike Entertainment 0.21% -23.31% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Interactive Strength and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Interactive Strength presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 254.61%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Interactive Strength shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Interactive Strength on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

