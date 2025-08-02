Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

