Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,801 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

