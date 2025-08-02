Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Lessened by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,253 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

