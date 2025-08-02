Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Helium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.1% in the first quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Headland Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $574.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.