Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $76,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

