Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890,800 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.89 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

