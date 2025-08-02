Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 178.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $70.03 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.