Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Position Lifted by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 608,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,900. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

