iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $164.97 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $168.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,050. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,350. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,356 shares of company stock worth $796,882. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,535,000 after purchasing an additional 568,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,249,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,818,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 563.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 339,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 568,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,217,000 after purchasing an additional 299,726 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

